Yep, that's Senator Jeff Flake to Donald Trump's left this morning as Trump answered a reporter's question by saying "we don't need a liberal Democrat from Alabama," and therefore once again endorsed Roy Moore for Senate.

Later today Jeff Flake tweeted this:

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

Some folks saw this as dissing Trump, some wondered why he sat next to him in the first place.

I watched Trump talk before the lunch at the WH today and Flake sat next to him and rolled his eyes when Trump talked re: his support for Moore. Now if only he would do the right thing re: tax reform — Mindy Eschen (@mindy_eschen) December 5, 2017

and yet Flake sat silently next to 45 with all the cameras on him. He could’ve said something, but he has no real courage. — Tom Pankratz (@PankratzTom) December 5, 2017