Arizona Republican Party Censures McCain, Flake, And Doug Ducey After They Appear At Biden's Inauguration

Cindy McCain, former Senator Jeff Flake, and current Republican Governor of Arizona were so honored by their party at their state meeting.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Jeff Flake/Twitter

How crazy is the Republican Party in Arizona these days? Look no further than this example of a party completely off the rails, passing a motion to censure John McCain's widow, former Senator Jeff Flake, and their current governor, Doug Ducey. They also voted for lunatic Kelli Ward again, albeit narrowly this time, despite the party losing everything in the last election.

Source: Arizona Republic

Kelli Ward, the fractious leader of the Arizona Republican Party, narrowly beat back significant competition on Saturday to win another two-year term as the organization's chairwoman despite the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

The closely watched result offers an early, state-level indication that Trump retains sway over the activist base of the GOP, though it is more tenuous. The election also suggests the longstanding divisions in the state party in the Trump era have not abated.

Ward’s reelection was considered a foregone conclusion weeks ago, but many in the GOP had misgivings about the party’s past electoral performance on her watch and an uncertain future heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

The party members later passed three resolutions censuring high-profile Republicans: Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain. It was another sign of the party's move to the right.

Cindy McCain took it in stride as well.

