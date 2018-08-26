Trumper Kelli Ward Suggested McCain Ending Treatment Was Intended To Hurt Her Campaign

Kelli Ward is an Arizona Republican and complete lunatic trying to get elected to the U.S. Senate. She's a big fan of Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Arizonians go to the polls for their primaries. She probably would have lost to Martha McSally anyway, but now looks like she'll get hammered.

Good. All Trumpers should be.

Source: Arizona Republic



Kelli Ward suggested Saturday that the statement issued Friday by U.S. Sen. John McCain's family about ending treatment for brain cancer was intended to hurt her U.S. Senate campaign. McCain died Saturday hours after her remarks. Ward, a conservative former state senator from Lake Havasu City, is in a three-way race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in Tuesday's Arizona primary. Ward wrote on Facebook that "I think they wanted to have a particular narrative that they hope is negative to me." Her comment was made under a Facebook post by one of her campaign staffers, who questioned if it was "just a coincidence" that the McCain family released the statement the same day that Ward was kicking off her campaign bus tour, "or if it was a plan to take media attention off her campaign?" "I'm not saying it was on purpose but it's quite interesting," Jonathan Williams wrote.

Braham Resnik, a local reporter captured the exchange, asked the question other human beings would ask:



WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?

WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?@kelliwardaz staffer: I wonder if John McCain's trying to steal attention from Ward's bus tour by announcing his life is coming to an end.

Ward: Yup, it's all about me. #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/AXKAOhKYkU — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 25, 2018

Ward deleted the posts, and then blamed the media for making something out of nothing.

@kelliwardaz deleted that comment on the FB thread. She has now posted this comment, blaming the media. pic.twitter.com/EYozlaLRzT — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 25, 2018

This tweet pretty much sums it up.