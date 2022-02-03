AZ GOP Chair Does NOT Want J6 Committee To See Her Phone Records

Above, Kelli Ward in happier times, 2018, when she said she invited "white genocide" guy Mike Cernovich on her bus tour to "get attention" from the media. She really doesn't have good political instincts. -- eds.

The January 6 Committee is uncovering every grain of sand in the Terrible Sand Kingdom of Arizonastan, it seems:

The Jan. 6 select committee has subpoenaed the phone records of Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, who both signed documents falsely claiming to be among their state’s presidential electors in 2020.

Well, yes, Kelli Ward would be the notorious Tea Party conservative who challenged Senator Grandpa Walnuts in the 2016 Republican primary for the United States Senate, who was defeated 51% to 39%.

Next, Ward ran in the 2018 Republican primary election for the U.S. Senate, initially against the appropriately named Jeff Flake and then, after Flake’s decision not to seek re-election, ward ran against Martha McSally, where Ward was again defeated.

So three times a loser, Ward took the consolation prize to be the chair of the Arizona Republican Party in 2019. But I interrupted, Do continue.

The Wards filed suit Tuesday against the House panel in federal court in Arizona seeking to block the couple’s phone provider, T-Mobile, from sharing their records with the committee… T-Mobile indicated it would turn over the records by Feb. 4 unless the Wards filed suit. The subpoena seeks phone records from Nov. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021. Kelli Ward was among the most prominent GOP officials working with Trump to stoke claims of fraud in the 2020 election and later to transmit an unofficial slate of GOP electors to Congress as part of a bid to reverse the outcome on Jan. 6, 2021. The Wards, who were both designated to be pro-Trump electors had he won the state, also joined a lawsuit against then-Vice President Mike Pence in late December 2020, seeking to force his hand ahead of the Jan. 6 session of Congress that Pence was required to lead.

Funny how they don’t want anyone to know who they were talking to during the Stupid Coup, innit?

UPDATE: Oops another crime on video...