AZ GOP Chair Threatens To Stop Mark Kelly 'Dead In His Tracks'

Keepin' it classy as always, the GOP chair of Arizona sent a fundraising email calling Senatorial candidate Mark Kelly a "gun-grabber" and promising to stop him "dead in his tracks." Because there is no such thing as too much imagery of a person shot dead in this country, right? Bring on the not-so-veiled threats and exploitation of trauma! Wheeeee!

What makes this even more endearing and not at all sick or twisted is the fact that Mark Kelly is married to former Representative Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head at a public meet and greet in 2001 during a mass shooting.

Arizona GOP Chairman Kelli Ward in fundraising email:



“Support the Republican Party of Arizona today and, together, we’ll stop gun-grabber Mark Kelly dead in his tracks."



Kelly's wife Gabby Giffords was shot in the head in a 2011 mass shooting.https://t.co/CksWdhkEvf — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 6, 2019

After Giffords was shot there were a lot of calls to change the tone of political rhetoric. Same after the shooting at the GOP congressional baseball practice. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 6, 2019

According to Bloomberg,

Ward has closely aligned herself with President Donald Trump and has a history of controversial statements. Kelly is running against Senator Martha McSally next year in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. McSally was appointed to the seat, long held by the late John McCain, after losing to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 Senate contest.

According to Yours Truly, Ward is a psycho wildebeast with the morals of a can of paint. According to Twitter, too.

@AZGOP has no shame no bottom on how low they will go. @GabbyGiffords was shot by a gun nut. AZGOP goes after her and her husband Mark Kelly over guns. @maddow @Lawrence @kurteichenwald — lehimesa (@lehimesa) September 6, 2019

What a radical snake. What a statement about the Arizona GOP. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 6, 2019

"dead in his tracks" - you are some sick ghoul. But, so is the whole GOP at this point - drunk with NRA money....Disgraceful.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Courtney (@Lee4ever2) September 6, 2019

Notice how Republicans didn't have a problem with gun grabber Ronald Reagan. — Mike Hogan (@MikeHogan767) September 6, 2019