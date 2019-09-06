AZ GOP Chair Threatens To Stop Mark Kelly 'Dead In His Tracks'

Keepin' it classy as always, the GOP chair of Arizona sent a fundraising email calling Senatorial candidate Mark Kelly a "gun-grabber" and promising to stop him "dead in his tracks." Because there is no such thing as too much imagery of a person shot dead in this country, right? Bring on the not-so-veiled threats and exploitation of trauma! Wheeeee!
What makes this even more endearing and not at all sick or twisted is the fact that Mark Kelly is married to former Representative Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head at a public meet and greet in 2001 during a mass shooting.
According to Bloomberg,
Ward has closely aligned herself with President Donald Trump and has a history of controversial statements. Kelly is running against Senator Martha McSally next year in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. McSally was appointed to the seat, long held by the late John McCain, after losing to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 Senate contest.
According to Yours Truly, Ward is a psycho wildebeast with the morals of a can of paint. According to Twitter, too.