Arizona Republican To Air Ad Shooting At Mark Kelly

Jim Lamon's Super Bowl ad features him in a shootout with Democratic leaders. Mark Kelly's wife Gabbie Giffords was shot in an assassination attempt.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 10, 2022

Trump fake elector Jim Lamon is another one of those Trump knuckleheads who thinks, probably correctly, that his only chance at beating Mark Kelly in the senate race this fall is to court controversy (and MAGA dollars). A few weeks ago his other ad with a 'Let's Go, Brandon!' was rejected by Yahoo. In other words, being a loathsome prick is by design.

Source: The Hill

Arizona Senate candidate Jim Lamon's campaign released a Super Bowl ad on Thursday depicting him in an armed "showdown" with Democratic leaders including incumbent Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D).

The 30-second ad features actors depicting Kelly, President Biden, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

"The good people of Arizona have had enough of you. It's time for a showdown," Lamon, who plays himself in the ad, says.

The Democratic figures then draw their weapons and Lamon shoots at them, prompting them to run away.

The campaign said that the ad will begin running locally in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday when the Super Bowl is airing, it will then air statewide beginning later in the evening.

The ad immediately prompted backlash online, given that Kelly's wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) was shot during an assassination attempt in 2011. Giffords suffered a severe brain injury as a result and has since become one of the most prominent gun control activists in the country.

Twitter registered its disgust.

As a reminder of that day in 2011 when Gabby Giffords was shot and nearly killed.

