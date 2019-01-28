Arizona Congressman Threatens To Sue Over Use Of A Figure Of Speech

Apparently, Paul Gosar took exception to the expression 'bomb-throwing conservative,' and thought it meant Kelli Ward was being described as a terrorist. In a way, taken literally, that's exactly what both she and Paul Gosar are: right-wing terrorists. They might not use bombs or bullets, but both are out there to inflict as much damage as they possibly can on the American public.

So, you can understand why Gosar got so upset.

Putz.

Source: The Daily Caller



Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar called for a local reporter to get sued after appearing to take a figure of speech in her article literally. The Arizona Republic published an article on Saturday detailing Kelli Ward’s surprise victory over the weekend to become the Arizona GOP’s next chairwoman. Ward, who has mounted primary challenges from the right in past elections, is expected to take the state party in a more conservative direction ahead of the 2020 elections. In the opening paragraph of the article, author Yvette Sanchez described Ward as a “bomb-throwing conservative.”

@yvonnewingett @kelliwardaz Yvonne you defamed Kelli by accusing her in print of literally throwing bombs. Falsely accusing someone of a crime is defamation. You made no attempt to portray that as metaphor but present it as fact. You should be sued. #fakenews — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 27, 2019