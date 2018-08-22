Kelli Ward Only Invited Cernovich On Her Bus To Get Attention, You Guys!

Sharron Angle, eat your heart out.

Kelli Ward is reminding many of us of the 2010 Nevada Republican Sharron Angle, who ran a disastrous campaign against Harry Reid and lost. Her campaign was full of race baiting, and was so badly managed that she wound up literally running away from reporters.

Now we have Kelli Ward, Republican candidate for the retiring Jeff Flake's Senate seat in Arizona. Kelli Ward has received a lot of "attention" for inviting "noted" conspiracy theorist YouTuber Mike Cernovich to tour Arizona with her on her campaign bus.

We won't give Cernovich much attention here, suffice it to say he has said some crazy racist stuff about "white genocide."

But here's the important thing: Cernovich has a following among Republican primary voters in Arizona, and Kelli Ward wants those crazy voters. She at first wanted to cultivate them, and now she can't afford to alienate them. But the national spotlight she got as a result isn't what she planned.

Kelli Ward tonight on bus tour inclusion of Cernovich, who has said "diversity" is "white genocide":

Ward: "Attaching those things to me is ridiculous"

NBC: "But you’re inviting him on your bus-"

Ward: "We need to have a hook to get you guys interested in seeing the bus tour..." pic.twitter.com/V30s0pWhl3 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 21, 2018

See? White nationalism is the "hook" that gets national media interested in her campaign, and besides, Cernovich is absolutely right on building "The Wall," so nevermind about the anti-diversity wingnut conspiracy theories, unless you're into that, in which case vote for me!

Let's hope Arizona sends Kelli to that obscurity farm where Sharron Angle lives.