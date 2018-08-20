GOP Senate Candidate Recruits Pizzagate Nut Mike Cernovich

After making believe she had no idea what the alt-Right was, AZ Senate candidate Kelli Ward finally admitted wanting help from conspiracy theorists like Mike Cernovich and welcomed him on her state-wide bus tour.

Ward joined MSNBC's Kasie Hunt on Sunday to discuss her campaign and was cornered on her love of the most extreme and vile wackos populating the Republican party.

Her husband, a doctor has also been a proponent of spreading conspiracy theories online as well jumping into the regrettable and insane Seth Rich murder nonsense and that HRC murdered her political opponents.

Ward and her husband are part of the Alt-Right, and the ability to distinguish between these white supremacist conspiracy theory nuts and so-called "everyday Republicans" is evaporating day by day, thanks to Donald Trump.

Ward is taking a bus tour with Cernovich, anti-Muslim freak Paul Gosar, Tomi Lahren and Iowa's very own nut, Rep. Steve King.

Kasie asked about her including these nuts into her campaign, asking, "Do you think the Republican Party should embrace the so-called alt-right?"

Ward replied, "I think the Republican Party and the people of United States should embrace making America great again and the way.."

Hunt replied, "That's not what I asked though, that's the president's campaign slogan, I'm asking about the alt-right..."

Ward tried to imitate Kellyanne Conway and replied, "I mean the alt-right, the alt-left, the radical left the radical right..."

In case you haven't noticed, there is no alt-left.

Hunt then tried to get her to comment specifically on the alt-right and Ward acted confused.

Hunt told her she had an alt-right figure accompanying her on her bus tour and Ward replied, "I have someone you are calling an alt-right figure, please explain to me what you feel the alt-right is that I can answer your question."

After Hunt explained that the alt-right encompasses conspiracy theories and white supremacy beliefs she said,"I'm wondering if that represents your campaign?"

Ward replied, “I think that’s a ridiculous statement,” and Hunt cut in, "Do you not want Mike Cernovich on your bus tour?"

Ward replied, “Mike Cernovich has an audience that we want to reach and that includes Republicans, conservatives, liberals, Democrats, people of all ilks. And so if he’s coming on the bus tour I think he’ll have a voice and he’ll have something that he wants to say."

I guess the Grand Wizard of the KKK and Richard Spenser would have something to say in support of Ward and she'd love for them to speak out on her behalf too.

Right?