Laura Ingraham's Alternate Reality: 'Michael Flynn Didn't Lie To FBI'

Please note that conservatives that have both a television show on Fox and their own syndicated radio program will say things on the radio that they would not say on television. You see this with Hannity all the time. The audience for the AM radio dial is particularly gullible, being trapped as they are on the interstate highway of Right Wing fact-free zombie-hood.

And you can't make this up, but apparently, she can. Via Media Matters, Laura Ingraham (on her radio program of course) made the following remarkable statement. Note how she layers on the heresay very thick in order to introduce the Big Lie:

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): I have another source, backed up by another particular individual on Capitol Hill who you know, who said to me, and it was just without any emotion, Flynn actually didn't lie in the conversation with FBI. He didn't lie. He didn't actually recall, it was such a -- the conversation he had with [Former Russian Ambassador Sergey] Kislyak was just such a, it was such a nothing, because they obviously were concerned about what Obama was dropping late in the game regarding perhaps the resolution on Israel, even though we ended up abstaining, and then on the Russia sanctions, that he, you know, he was checking in with a number of foreign leaders, including Kislyak. But that he didn't -- it wasn't explicitly OK, I think it was more like I hope everybody calms down after that sanctions announcement, I hope everybody can just take a calm approach here. And he is so up against the wall with the investigators, and the legal bills, and concerned about his family, that like a lot of these witnesses do, they just, they break down, OK, where do I sign. So that also -- I have good reason to believe that he actually did not lie to the FBI. Period.

So Laura, what you're saying is, Flynn didn't actually lie to the FBI, so that means he lied to the federal judge when he made a guilty plea in court. That's perjury.

Of course, Laura Ingraham has great expertise in lying while swearing it's true.

And most importantly, she counts on her AM radio listeners to NEVER connect the dots between what she says, and any logical conclusion.

I really do wonder what the air is like on your planet, Laura. Bet it smells like money and double predestination.