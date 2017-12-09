Mike's Blog Round Up - Saturday Podcast Edition

Day 6 of Zappadan and our Frank Zappa quote is one I think we all know is true in the age of the Mango-hued Menace: "One of my favorite philosophical tenets is that people will agree with you only if they already agree with you. You do not change people's minds."

One of the truths that us old-skool bloggers believe is that you must become the media. And though the Left has never funded channels the way that the Right has (from Fox News to Hate Radio), I am pleased to report that we OWN Podcasts. Think of podcasts as being like talk radio you can listen to at your own pace.

Here's a few worthy of your time:

No list of political podcasts would be complete without The Professional Left Podcast. I've said it before, it is destination listening from the Cornfield Resistance. (Full disclosure it's co-hosted by C&L's Frances Langum)

The Mom-o-crats is a weekly podcast with progressive moms talking about the news of the day. It's smart and very compassionate listening. (Full disclosure it's co-hosted by C&L's Karoli Kuns)

Bill Scher's Liberaloasis Podcast is like his Twitter stream brought to life. It can be a little bit inside baseball, but it does go deep.

The Bill Show is a podcast from Australia with American ex-pats as hosts. This gives the show a special take, still uniquely American, but slightly removed.

The Racist Sandwich Podcast focuses on the intersection of race, class, gender, and yes food. The current episode hits all of those notes. One of the hosts was a senior foreign policy aide to Congressman Keith Ellison (D-MN), and worked at Amnesty International, where he was the Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Judge John Hodgman - You might know Hodgman best from the "I'm a PC" commercials, but he also runs a very smart and funny podcast. His latest episode takes on TSA, Star Wars, and has a visit from the ghost of Ayn Rand.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).