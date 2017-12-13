No, Donald, We've Got You Supporting Roy Moore On Tape

Donald Trump lied on Twitter today. (Evergreen statement.)

And you know what the best takedown of a Trump lie is? Video of him saying the opposite.

So above you have the video of Trump saying vote for Roy Moore, even though he's tweeting this morning that oh no he was a Luther Strange supporter and Moore couldn't pull this off (his fault, not Trump's).

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Remember this beauty?

And when Trump got to to White House to actually be the so-called president he found out healthcare was complicated! Remember that?

Crooks and Liars has a FREE, no firewall, and searchable video archive of nearly every stupid lie Donald Trump has ever told. It's available to you to send to your crazy Republican relatives, some jerk on Twitter, or to the so-called President himself.

And Trump can never bully us into deleting video of what he actually said. We don't play those games, Donald.

We keep that archive available to you, but it costs us. And we need just a little bit of help from each of you to keep it up and running.

If you subscribe to Netflix or Hulu, or pay annually for Amazon Prime, we're asking that you give a fraction of what you spend on those services to keep the searchable archive of Trump / Fox News / alt Right / Conserva-jerk lies, on video, stored and available to you.

Five bucks a month is less than any streaming service. Set up a regular monthly donation of that (or any) amount at the link below.

Support Crooks and Liars:

You can hit the donate button above, or send a check to us here:



Crooksandliars.com

P.O. BOX 66310

Los Angeles, CA 90066

↓ Story continues below ↓

And THANK YOU.