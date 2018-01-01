Number One Video Of The Year: Jimmy Kimmel Defends The ACA

From May, but of course you remember this. CNN:

Kimmel also praised Obamacare and noted that, prior to it, those born with congenital heart issues like his son could be turned down for health insurance because they were deemed as having a pre-existing condition. He urged Americans to come together and hold elected officials accountable for their decisions on health care, which he said is not a partisan issue. "If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make," he said. "I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"

Jimmy Kimmel wasn't the only parent in 2017 whose child needed surgery.

He was just the one who had the fame and platform to say what needed to be said so that even the Republican Congress might pay attention.

Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel and this is our number one top video of the year for 2017.