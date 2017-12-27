Sorry, Donald! Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton Are Most Admired In The U.S.

Donald Trump is again a huge loser. A bigly loser. A giant loser. In fact, he lost in a way that no one has ever lost before - he is the first "first term" President to not win the coveted Gallup Poll on "Most Admired in the United States."

And who did Trump lose to? None other than Barack Obama, who has been the most admired man in the United States for 10 years straight.

Oh, and who won the most admired woman in the United States? Hillary Clinton, who has won the coveted award for 16 years straight. In a close second for most admired woman was former First Lady, Michelle Obama. Melania Trump only got 1% of the votes. Womp womp.

