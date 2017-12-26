Orrin Hatch Didn't Read The Fine Print On His 'Prestigious Award'

Grateful for this great Christmas honor from the Salt Lake Tribune. For the record, I voted for @SpencerJCox and @rudygobert27. #utpol pic.twitter.com/7iFOBK6TWf — Orrin Hatch (@OrrinHatch) December 25, 2017

Uh Oh, Orrin, you should have read below the headline of that "award" the Salt Lake Tribune gave you:

"Sen. Hatch, what will you try to sell next just to get re-elected, the Grand Canyon? Perhaps the Mormon Temple? It’s clear to almost everyone here (Republicans, independents and Democrats alike) that you’ve sold your soul and lost your way."

https://t.co/ctDNP5khA6 — Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) December 26, 2017

Sen. Orrin G. Hatch as the 2017 Utahn of the Year has little to do with the fact that, after 42 years, he is the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, that he has been a senator from Utah longer than three-fifths of the state’s population has been alive. It has everything to do with recognizing: Hatch’s part in the dramatic dismantling of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. His role as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee in passing a major overhaul of the nation’s tax code. His utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power.

The editorial goes on to note that Hatch became a Senator 42 years ago on the criticism that his predecessor had been in power too long, and it was time for a change.

The editors also note that Hatch promised in 2012 that it would be his last term. Now at the behest of Donald Trump who wants to prevent Mitt Romney from running for the Republican nomination, Hatch seems ready to run for re-election in 2018.

The Salt Lake Tribune calls this: "basically a theft from the Utah electorate":

It would be good for Utah if Hatch, having finally caught the Great White Whale of tax reform, were to call it a career. If he doesn’t, the voters should end it for him.

Congrats, Orrin!