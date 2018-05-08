Meghan McCain On Orrin Hatch: 'Insensitive And Not Appreciated'

Sen. Orrin Hatch was upset that John McCain does not want Trump to be present at his funeral saying it was "ridiculous" that Donald be excluded.

Today, McCain's daughter told him to butt out on ABC's The View.

The program opened up by Meghan being welcomed back on the show and she got right into it.

Meghan said, "He's doing really good, making jokes, talking, standing, you know, doing a great recovery. He has a great team around him."

She continued, " I'd like everybody to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second, especially Orrin Hatch. We're all doing good and hanging in. It's a process as anyone knows... if you know anyone who has cancer so please be kind and respectful of the fact that there's a family here, you know.

[ applause ]

"By all means -- say anything you want about Orrin Hatch."

Joy Behar said, "Orrin Hatch who used to be mentally stable. He says crazy stuff now."

"It's insensitive and again it's not appreciated at this moment," McCain said.

Whoopi stated, "John McCain is here."

"Thank you very much, Whoopie."

The idea that anyone (and that means you Sen. Hatch) would defend Trump over McCain's views, after Donald called him a coward for being captured in Vietnam? When Trump used as many deferments as he could to avoid service? Is pretty crazy.