Samantha Bee Goes After 'Sh*tty Media Men' And How They Treated Hillary

On this week's “Full Frontal,” Samantha Bee took a pointed look at how many of the men criticized for unfair coverage of Hillary Clinton were now out of work. For instance, Mark Halperin, Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose!

“We’ll never know how much these pubes affected the election,” she said.

“But what we do know is that their industry gave us four times more coverage of Hillary’s email scandal than they did of Trump’s gross behavior to women. But to be fair, they were probably typing it with one hand."