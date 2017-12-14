Scarborough Suggests GOP Members Show Their Texts From Benghazi Hearings

After a highlight reel from yesterday's GOP kabuki performance at the Rod Rosenstein hearing, Joe Scarborough was shaking his head.

"Two weeks. Jim Jordan thinks the American people are stupid enough," he said.

"Maybe because he's not wearing a jacket and he's one of us. Hey, look at him. His ties are untied. Why don't he just roll up his sleeves and put on a hard hat?" Scarborough mocked. "So Jim Jordan is saying that now that they're actually getting close to figuring out what went on and people have already admitted to wrongdoing and the national security adviser may serve time. They're now saying why aren't disbanding this investigation -- how stupid do they think we are? How stupid are they and how stupid, Willie, do they think we are?"

(You can tell Scarborough doesn't spend any time on #MAGA Twitter, or he'd know just how gullible the Republican base is.)

"Well, it's probably because they know what's coming, so they have to undermine the source of the information," Willie Geist said.

"That's what President Trump has done for the last 11 months! Consider the source, don't believe them, don't believe the press, don't believe the women, now don't believe the FBI, don't believe Bob Mueller. What is important to point out is that the person Peter Strzok, the FBI agent was removed from the investigation last --"

"Hold on, are you telling me that the inspector general found these texts?" Scarborough said with fake incredulity.

"By the way, I'd love to see these text messages during their hearings. You want to play that game? Show your text messages during Benghazi, show your text -- why don't you reveal your text messages and what you were texting each other while you were conducting an 'impartial' investigation of Benghazi for, like, eight years?"

Geist pointed out the texts were found last summer and the agent was removed from the investigation.

"As Andrew McCarthy of the National Review said, hey, FBI agents, a conservative who has been very skeptical on the whole Russia probe, said these people are professionals, they're allowed to have their own professional opinions," Scarborough said.

"Strzok's text looked like a big nothing, no corruption in their jobs. Lots of people, me included, speak crudely and privately about politics. If you are okay with Trump's outbursts, I don't see getting whipped up over this BS. Andrew McCarthy, who said that he worked as a prosecutor in Manhattan and he was a conservative constantly trashing liberals in private. But when it came to being fair, you put that aside. Everybody has opinions."