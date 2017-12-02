There Is Nothing Roy Moore Could Do To Lose Amy Kremer

Joy Reid tried without success to make guest Amy Kremer admit there was anything at all that could make her not support child molester Roy Moore.

"Can you just answer my question? Don't give me a speech. Answer my question," she said.

"There is not one candidate across this country including President Trump that I agree with on every single issue," Kremer said.

"Do you have a problem with Roy Moore leading the charge against removing segregation from the state constitution? It's really a yes or no," Reid said.

"Joy, I don't know what you're talking about," Kremer protested.

"Let me put it back up so you see what I'm talking about. Roy Moore led the charge against removing segregation language. You know that Alabama has a history here. He led the charge against removing the language of segregation from the constitution. It's pretty straightforward. Do you have a problem with that?" Reid asked.

"I mean, can you tell me more about that? Because I don't know what you're talking about. Do I believe in segregation? Absolutely not. We're all the same. We're all Americans," Kremer said.

"But you don't have a problem with it. Jimmy, I'm going to give you the last word here because it does seem to me there is nothing one could say about Roy Moore that could move Amy Kremer and others," she said to Democratic operative Jimmy Williams.

"I just wonder something. If Roy Moore -- Donald Trump said I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I'd still get elected. He was right," Williams said.

"If Roy Moore did exactly the same thing, they're going to stand by him because he's Republican. I'm fine with Republicans owning Republicans. I'm totally okay with that. I just think that you have to, when you own them, you have to own everything about them. Literally everything. And if he's a segregationist or a homophobe, you have to own that."

"I could say the same thing about Democrats. That's one of the big problems in Washington, D.C., it's all about party politics. We need to look at issues in America," Kremer said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Meanwhile, both Joy Reid and Jimmy Williams are a little disturbed about the concept that child molesting is a line Republicans can safely cross.