Trump Rallygoers Cheer For The End Of The World

So many pieces of wrong from last night's Trump rall in Pensacola. Here's another one, when GOP winger state Sen. Doug Broxson, who made a speech welcoming Trump to Florida, led the crowd in applause and cheers ... for the end of the world. (33:15 in the video).

“Now, I don’t know about you, but when I heard about Jerusalem — where the King of Kings, where our soon coming King is coming back to Jerusalem, it is because President Trump declared Jerusalem to be capital of Israel,” Sen. Broxson enthused.

In other words, Trump made a political decision that will usher in Armageddon -- simply to please his Bible-thumping base. And they're applauding him.

Jesus, take the wheel.

It's pretty clear to me that the Republican base is a death culture. They worship guns, war, and nukes. Bless their hearts.