Trump Strands Thousands Of Rallygoers In Coachella

Where are the buses to take his rally-goers the five miles to their parked cars? What a sh*tshow!
By Frances LangumOctober 15, 2024

Well, this is a sh*tshow. This isn't the first rally where Trump's lack of staff and event management punish his own supporters. Via Daily Kos:

The rally wasn’t held at the same venue as the famous music festival that draws a quarter million people over two weekends to the southern California desert. Trump clearly was banking on the famous name for positive association, though he held his rally on a private ranch. Everyone was required to take shuttle buses, no one was allowed to either drive or car-share to the venue. 

“The Trump campaign said Friday that all guests arrive by shuttle bus and people will not be allowed to walk or take rideshare vehicles to the venue, an isolated ranch,” reported the Desert Sun, a local newspaper. “Instead, starting at 6 a.m., attendees can park at three designated locations and be shuttled to and from the venue. At the end of the event, they'll have to make sure they board a bus headed for the right lot.”

While Trump claimed 100,000 attended the rally, the event was only permitted to have up to 15,000 people

So the Trump campaign holds a rally at a location that is only accessible via shuttle. They move up to 15,000 people into the venue. Their own guidance instructs attendees to board a bus back to their parking lots. 

And then those buses didn’t show up after the event. 

Trump doesn't have a campaign staff beyond his daughter-in-law Lara and Stephen Miller. All of the grunt work required to hold an event like this? It is too expensive for the grifter Trump, who likely has no thought for actual people needing a ride back to their cars.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon