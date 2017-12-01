Twitter Does Happy Dance Over Flynn News

Twitter is wild this morning as the news of Flynn's plea deal breaks. There are the relatively staid professional news organizations:

Michael Flynn is finalizing a plea deal with prosecutors. Trump should be very worried. https://t.co/DrUTBuAXQD — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 1, 2017

Given Flynn’s much more serious legal vulnerability, he must really be cooperating meaningfully with Mueller to be charged ‘only’ with lying to the FBI. The president and the Trump royal family are now one step away. https://t.co/SBxm7Vv3vl — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 1, 2017

Amazing that the President tried to shut investigation down claiming nothing there, when Flynn is pleading guilty to lying to the FBI re Russians,notably on 1/24/2017, WHILE he was Trump's Natl Security Adviser. Date is critical &part of the plea document. https://t.co/ebHMr8sRuW — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) December 1, 2017

A reminder Flynn’s son is also under legal scrutiny - and a factor, friends say, in how Flynn approaches case and any possible cooperation. https://t.co/177NmMy602 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 1, 2017

Sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News the President & his legal team learned about the Flynn plea via news reports this morning. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) December 1, 2017

Flynn plea news broke during the Republican Conference meeting this morning. Expect some House GOP to learn about it from reporters as they leave — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) December 1, 2017

Good Lord. Trumpers roll out what I guess you'd call the I.F. Stone defense abt Flynn. "Everyone lies!" https://t.co/ksLozUPzIl pic.twitter.com/ysfCKcVJQM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 1, 2017

And then there's plain old Twitter, which is usually more colorful!

He'll try to fire Mueller soon, which is why this just leaked. Reminder that Trump has spent $82 million on golf trips. https://t.co/SW0xsTIgPV — Alt. U.S. Press Sec. - Call 202-224-3121 (@AltUSPressSec) December 1, 2017

Someone should ask Sarah Huckabee Sanders if this is still true



"Donald Trump 'wants to bring Michael Flynn back to the White House'" https://t.co/mPZ9EEifmd — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 1, 2017

Flynn tuning up for his testimony... pic.twitter.com/KzhaJ8Mptg

#LockHimUp

Flynn charged with making false statements to the FBI.

Plea hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m.#flynnfriday pic.twitter.com/OUdkBOOQy1 — WildFeministLivia (@liviapolise) December 1, 2017

Reminder: Flynn chanted “lock her up” at the RNC, said “If I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail.” pic.twitter.com/AQY79rlzhm — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2017

Former Senior White House officials pleading guilty to serious crimes is concerning, but there’s nothing you can do it about it today.



You CAN call your Senator to speak out against the #GOPTaxScam 🎤 — Town Hall Project (@townhallproject) December 1, 2017

Of course he will serve time. But pleading guilty to such a MINOR charge compared to others means he gave up everyone and their mother. https://t.co/xtvoRq31io — Ale (@aliasvaughn) December 1, 2017

Pleading Flynn to a lesser charge is a similar strategy Mueller used with George Papadopoulos and PapaD gave up 4 other fish. This is huge news and means Flynn is givin' up boat loads! — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 1, 2017

I guarantee the Michael Flynn narrative on @FoxNews will be, "Mueller could only get him on charges of lying to the FBI."



The Truth?



Mueller could have gotten Flynn on A LOT more, but Flynn has enough evidence to "LOCK HIM UP" -- yes I'm talking about Donald Trump! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 1, 2017