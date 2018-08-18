A Happy Little New York Scene

By Susie Madrak

The New Yorker who published this last night wrote:

This white guy just pulled up in front of my local Mexican restaurant in his big truck, blaring music and saw a group of young Latino men drinking on the sidewalk. He rolled down the window, everyone paused warily. Then he shouts: “I love you, brothers! F*ck Trump! Let’s dance.”

Then he got back in his car when the light changed, gave them a salute and drove off. Everyone had a good long laugh. The night was a little better.

It’s nice when people surprise you.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV