A Happy Little New York Scene

The New Yorker who published this last night wrote:

This white guy just pulled up in front of my local Mexican restaurant in his big truck, blaring music and saw a group of young Latino men drinking on the sidewalk. He rolled down the window, everyone paused warily. Then he shouts: “I love you, brothers! F*ck Trump! Let’s dance.”

Then he got back in his car when the light changed, gave them a salute and drove off. Everyone had a good long laugh. The night was a little better.

It’s nice when people surprise you.