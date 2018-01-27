Sean Hannity's Twitter Account Deactivated

Hannity is back on twitter now, but not before Sean Hannity's Twitter blew up as a hashtag overnight, inviting yet more ridicule for the beleaguered Trump sycophant.

Source: The Independent

Sean Hannity’s Twitter account was seemingly deactivated, shortly after his painful on-air U-turn over Donald Trump’s reported attempt to sack special counsel Robert Mueller.

Users trying to access the Fox News host’s feed on Saturday were told: ”Sorry, that page does not exist.”

The reason for the verified account’s disappearance was unclear. It was restored after several hours, although initially with fewer than 320 followers.

Mr Hannity had faced a barrage of ridicule over the U-turn on his show on Thursday.