Morning Joe Crew Has A Belly Laugh Over Hannity's Mueller Denial

The Morning Joe regulars couldn't stop laughing over Sean Hannity's attempt to change the subject from Trump's attempt to fire Bob Mueller.

HANNITY: Now tonight for example, they're trying to change the story. at this hour. The New York Times" is trying to distract you. They have a story that Trump wanted Mueller fired sometime last June. And our sources -- and I've checked in with many of them, they're not confirming that tonight. And the president's attorney dismissed the story and says no, no comment, we're not going there. And how many times has the New York Times and others gotten it wrong? So we have sources just now confirming to Ed Henry that yeah, maybe Donald Trump wanted to fire the special counsel for a conflict. Does he not have the right to raise those questions? We'll deal with this tomorrow night. We have a shocking video of the day to bring you by the way. it comes to us from Arizona where you see the red SUV, high-speed police chase.

"It's incredible. Look over there! car chase!"

"But didn't Bill Clinton --"

"Look at the bird, look at the bird!"

"Hannity -- look at the car wreck! Oh my God."

Then the tone got serious.

"I don't know where to begin, Elise," Scarborough said to Elise Jordan. "Let's not just make it about what we just saw. Over this week, and certainly over the last six months, we've seen this coming from people who are Trump apologists. You know, like for instance, Mueller. The New York Times reports Donald Trump wanted to fire Robert Mueller. Fake news! Okay, well maybe it's not fake news, and then I am holding up a sheet of paper, here's a secret society and we are going to investigate the secret society. There's a secret society, other congressmen come on the TV and say 'we are going to look into this secret society.' There's no secret society.

"The desperation, every day there is desperation. and every day, it blows up in their face, elise. but I guess the big take-away here is, just how much people are willing to actually sacrifice their political souls for a man who will never show loyalty in return," Scarborough said.

"I think we've seen consistently that there are plenty of individuals willing to do that," Jordan said.

"I think that the political problem with all of this at the end of the day, and this is going to continue to be the most divisive issue in American politics, if the only case that the Mueller team has is obstruction and there's no corrupt attempt, there's no, you know, smoking gun of what crime was committed, I think that politically the country is going to be as divided as ever. Because clearly Donald Trump has admitted -- he admitted to Lester Holt, he admitted to the Russian ambassador and to the Russian foreign minister, that he obstructed justice, that he wanted Comey out, because he wanted to fire, because he wanted to drop the Russia investigation, but that is not going to be enough to bring this country to any kind of consensus about what actually is happening here," she warned.