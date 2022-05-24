Morning Joe: Addressing Election Conspiracies 'Whack-A-Mole'

After Elise Jordan showed her focus group of Republican voters from Georgia explaining Dinesh D'Souza's latest grift, the 2000 Mules "documentary," Joe Scarborough reacted.

"When you start talking about the conspiracy theories, you know, I know there are a lot of people that are watching that are just shocked. Their heads are blowing up," he said.

"They're saying what? You wouldn't be shocked if your friends and relatives were Trump supporters. Elise, you've heard this. I've heard this. Willie's heard this. You sit there, and I have tried the exercise where I politely go through each conspiracy theory. I spent a lot of time doing it. Mika would walk past me and going, why are you doing that? Why don't you -- just don't. Spent a lot of time doing it, and it is Whack-A-Mole.

"You prove one bizarre conspiracy theory about mules, they have another conspiracy theory about a dude from Italy with lasers. Get rid of that conspiracy theory, they come up with yet another conspiracy theory. Unfortunately, for all the conspiracy theories drummed up by bizarre websites and, as I say, Chinese cult websites, religious cult websites, unfortunately for people that buy into that, Donald Trump's own administration official, who was responsible for checking election integrity, said this was the cleanest election in American history. So that's on the Republican side."

He's so close, so close. Is he going to get through this discussion without "both sides"? Is it possible? No, it is not.

"I have to say, on the Democratic side, too, the fact that not one Democrat is upset that Stacey Abrams never conceded the race tells you just how ideologically driven this is. It is hard for Democrats to be shocked that Trump wouldn't concede the race when they're saying Stacey Abrams didn't concede. There is no what about-ism. Donald Trump has -- again, he continues to undermine American democracy.

"Stacey Abrams, though, should have conceded the race. The fact the Democrats can't just say that shows you just how ideological this issue's become."

As Dan Ackroyd used to say to Jane Curtin on the original Saturday Night Live: Joe, you ignorant slut.

We won't even get into the actual evidence of Georgia voting irregularities, Joe, because that doesn't serve your purpose. We'll just point out that all Abrams did was to refuse to concede.

As opposed to Trump, who refused to acknowledge reality and just made sh*t up. A drunken Rudy Giuliani suggested Trump just start claiming he won the states he lost, and it took off from there. Trump's band of merry grifters then created a major industry out of creating dangerous conspiracy theories.

But you do you, Joe. You do you.