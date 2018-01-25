Hannity Delivers A Golden Comedic Moment When He Has To Walk Back Denial Of McGahn Story

By Karoli Kuns
7 hours ago by Scarce
It's a tough day to be Sean Hannity. First all of his conspiracy theories collapsed, including the recent "secret society" nonsense, and now EVEN FOX NEWS confirmed the New York Times report about Don McGahn stopping Trump from firing Robert Mueller.

Watch this, it's hysterical. At first, he is earnestly assuring the audience that they can't confirm the story. Cut to commercial, and suddenly Hannity is sheepishly admitting that yeah, maybe there's truth to it, BUT LOOK AT THIS CAR CHASE OVER HERE. Forget that stupid fake (okay maybe not fake) news.

It is the first time I have guffawed at a Fox News moment. Just awesome.

(h/t MEPFuller via Twitter)

UPDATE: Sean is not a happy camper!


