Alex Jones Calls Oprah Winfrey 'The Black Face To Carry Out The Enslavement Of Black Folks'

Oprah Winfrey's explosive and powerful speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night has really rattled the cages of the many conservative loons and wackos that now populate the right wing media.

Twitter heated up with dreams of her running for president.

Enter the sicko from Texas.

Alex Jones, the man who claims the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag operation attacked her in as disgusting a fashion as you might imagine on his Monday broadcast.

Jones said, "Ladies and gentlemen, I have always broken down the fact that Oprah Winfrey is a top globalist, a top eugenicist, who pushes a one world religion through her private foundation. She’s even got a new age movie coming out to brainwash the children."

So in his mind Oprah is a general in the One World order government conspiracy, who wants to manipulate the gene pool to improve mankind and is brainwashing the children.

Jones continued, "Well they’ve readied her to run against Trump in 2020 and to fire that campaign up in about a year. But we know the secrets about Oprah Winfrey that they don’t want you to know."

See, only Jones knows the truth!

"There were Associated Press articles, London Guardian (sic) articles, ABC News articles, videos, as well, that they pulled eight years ago, seven years ago, when this news came out. We’re going to break down why Oprah Winfrey will never be elected president of the United States because of the skeletons in her closet.They want to call Trump a Nazi? Look out, lady, we know what you’re designed to do. You’re the black face to carry out the enslavement of black folks and everybody else.

Racists do what racists do, always.