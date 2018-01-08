Oprah For President Speculation Heats Up

This really isn't as far-fetched as it would have been before last November's descent into madness. And the question isn't so much whether she could win in 2020, It's whether she's really interested in the job.

Source: LA Times



Oprah Winfrey for president was something of a running theme throughout the Golden Globes on Sunday, beginning with Seth Meyers’ opening monologue. He jokingly forbade Winfrey from considering the presidency.

But the trend picked up steam as the night unfolded, particularly after Winfrey’s impassioned acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

It didn’t take long for social media, and celebs in particular, to rally Winfrey for the job, including inside the ceremony.

“It's up to the people,” Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, told The Times. “She would absolutely do it."

Gayle King, Winfrey’s best buddy, echoed Graham’s sentiments: “I thought that speech was incredible. I got goosebumps,” she also told The Times.

Eva Longoria and Keith Urban shared a table at the ceremony and gushed over Winfrey’s remarks.

“That speech!” Longoria said.

“It was more of an exultation,” Urban replied.