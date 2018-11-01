WATCH: Oprah Campaigns For Stacey Abrams

She's NOT running, okay?

Oprah on her own political prospects: “I. Don’t. Want. To. Run. OK? … I’m here today because of Stacey Abrams.” pic.twitter.com/Pq5ijRMGVz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 1, 2018

Now watching @Oprah say "I don't want to run" in a moving political speech showing how powerful a candidate she could be if she did run.



Master class for candidates: watch Oprah right now. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 1, 2018

Excerpts:

"I want to tell you...no one paid for me to come here. No one asked me to come here. I came for myself and I approve this message."

"If you are a woman, you need to recognize, it hasn't even been 100 years since we had the right to vote... We as women people need to stand united & vote our values. Vote your conscience... we have discernment... you can't be influenced by propaganda & fear."

"When I go to the polls and cast my ballot, I cast it for a man I never knew, Otis Moss Sr. I cast a vote for my grandmother Hattie Mae Lee who died before the VRA was passed and when I stand in the poll I do what Maya Angelou said, I come as one but I stand as 10,000."

It's very helpful that Oprah declared herself a "registered independent" as a way of encouraging her white fans to vote for Stacey regardless of their affiliation.

It's also adorable for Oprah to declare herself a "registered independent" while owning the "values" of the environment, Medicaid expansion, voting rights, LGBTQ rights, and the Woody Guthrie lyric, "This land was made for you and me." Real independent there, Oprah.

SHAME on MSNBC for programming Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell to talk over a video of Oprah chatting with Stacey Abrams. MONTHS of empty Trump podium coverage on MSNBC during 2016, but actual Democratic content gets the talking heads voiceover? Shame.