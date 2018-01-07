Oprah Brings Down The House With The Most Powerful Speech At The Golden Globes

The entire Golden Globes was filled with powerful moments, from the parade of black dresses to the impromptu red carpet moments to the powerful acceptance speeches.

Well, one speech stood out - Oprah Winfrey. The entire speech is a must watch, but the part about Recy Taylor literally sucked the air out of the room and brought tears to everyone's eyes.

For those that don't know who Recy Taylor is, there is a documentary called "The Rape of Recy Taylor" which talks about the horrific rape of a then 24 year old black woman by a group of white men in the deep south - Abbeville, Alabama, to be exact.

This tweet sums up Twitter's response: