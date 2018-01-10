C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mudhoney

I've been nursing a nasty flu since Sunday. Lost a few days work and, therefore, pay out of the deal but it seems today that I am finally getting out of the woods.

Unfortunately, my darling wife has been bitten by the same bug. I tried to make her laugh today by playing her this Mudhoney song from 1988. She didn't find the humor in it though. Can't say I don't blame her. This is one foul illness. Now, it is my time to be the nurse. Lemons, ginger, garlic, blueberries and capsaicin abounds (along with some modern medical marvels too.)

What are you listening to tonight?