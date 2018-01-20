C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Timescape (1992)

NOTE: The YouTube of this movie actually ends at the 1:34:53 mark but for whatever reason, another 50 minutes of the same movie is repeated after the credits roll.

Also released under the Jeez-give-it-away-why-don't-you title of "Grand Tour: Disaster in Time" this a good but loose film adaptation of Henry Kuttner & Catherine L. Moore's 1946 novella, "Vintage Season" about a group of time traveling "disaster tourists" from the far future. More than that I dare not say for fear of disrupting the space/time continuum.

Den of Geek notes:

The first movie from Pitch Black and Riddick director David Twohy. ...a father and daughter who've recently moved back to their old small-town guest house...meet some mysterious guests with a ghoulish interest in famous, historic disasters. Although shot on a visibly low budget, Timescape's nicely acted and engrossingly paced. Now quite difficult to get hold of on disc for a reasonable price, Timescape seems to have dropped off the cultural radar. Is it worth seeing? If you can track it down, definitely.

Stars Jeff Daniels, Marilyn Lightstone, and Ariana Richards, who you may recognize from a movie called "Jurassic Park" which was released the following year.

