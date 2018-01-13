Joy Reid Sends Trump Surrogate 'Pastor' Packing

As we know, MSNBC wants more conservative voices, even on the reliably progressive AM Joy. Fortunately, Reid knows how to handle these people -- and today was no exception.

Rather than spell out the back-and-forth (short version: he loses), let me tell you a little something about "Pastor" Mark Burns, who was a Trump surrogate during the campaign.

According to Wikipedia, Burns "claimed to have held a bachelor of science degree from North Greenville University; said he was a member of the historically African-American fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi; and claimed to have served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve."

In August 2016, CNN fact-checked those claims. North Greenville University said Burns attended the school for one semester and did not receive a degree.

When questioned about his attendance at Andersonville Theological Seminary, also mentioned in his biography, Burns was "unable to clarify."

His church's website also says he was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, a national historically black fraternity. Burns responded that he had "started the process," but did not complete initiation.

He also tried to claim his website had been hacked.

Burns and his wife Tomarra Burns, founded the NOW Television Network, a Christian television network based in South Carolina. His net worth is estimated at $4.5 million.

You probably have a pretty good idea of who Mark Burns is, and you will not be surprised that Joy Reid chewed him up and spit him out.