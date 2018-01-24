Schumer Withdraws Offer To Fund Trump's Wall

Just last week, reports came out that Chuck Schumer had offered Donald Trump funding for his Wall. Well, that offer is no longer on the table, per CNN.

Reports are that an aide to Senator Schumer gave a call to the White House on Monday to inform them that the offer to give Trump roughly $1.6 billion toward his wall was no longer on the table.

CNN reports that Senator Dick Durbin says Schumer “took it off...He called the White House yesterday and said it’s over.”

During the initial meeting last Friday, aptly dubbed the "cheeseburger summit", Schumer had offered the border wall funding in exchange for a deal to help Dreamers. Trump (aka, President Stephen Miller), refused to go along with the deal, which led to the 3 day shutdown.

The White House, for its part, is denying that the funding was even offered to begin with. Kind of like when a guy says he dumped his girlfriend first to save face.

Let's see what happens between now and February 8th, when the government is to potentially shut down again.