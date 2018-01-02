Senator Orrin Hatch To Retire

Senator Orrin Hatch just announced his retirement, but only after bragging about all the ways he screwed Americans.

"As your Senator, I've always sought to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves," he claimed. "And I believe those results speak for themselves."

Blah, blah, blah.

Here's a fact: The handwriting is on the wall. One of Orrin Hatch's final acts was to celebrate Trump's destruction of the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears monuments designated by President Obama. Hatch stood proudly next to Trump in Utah as Trump bragged about it.

And the people were not pleased. At all.

See ya, Orrin Hatch. You know, as do I, that you were done, especially after you guided that tax scam bill through on top of destroying precious national monuments.