Mitt Romney Fails To Win GOP Nomination For U.S. Senate

The kids at Fox News cited Romney's early opposition to Trump as a chief reason for his failure to secure the nomination at the convention. Earlier on Saturday, when asked if he'd support Trump for 2020 he replied equivocally that he'd make that determination "down the road".

Source:The Hill

Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney failed to secure the Utah Republican Party's nomination for Senate on Saturday, triggering a June primary. In the final round of voting at the party's convention, state Rep. Mike Kennedy (R) won 50.88 percent of the vote, with Romney following with 49.12 percent.