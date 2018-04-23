GOP Senator: Trump 'Has The Right' To Threaten Rosenstein And Mueller

Sometimes those off-the-cuff hallway interviews can reveal the darndest things. Here we have Senator Orrin Hatch telling American Family Values reporter Lauren Windsor that Emperor Donald J. Trump HisOwnSelfTheBest has the right to threaten Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The first time Windsor asked whether he had the right to threaten them, Hatch answered with a simple "Yes."

The second time, he nuanced it a bit more by saying Trump "has the right to say what he thinks," which is not what Windsor asked. I'd go with the first answer.

And just to put an exclamation point on it, read this brilliant column by Jay Bookman:

It begins: "Congressional Republicans and conservative leaders rallied around President Trump Friday, attempting to minimize political damage after Trump shot down a man in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York City."

And you will recognize many of the quotes in support of Trump's murdering ways. We hear them all the time.