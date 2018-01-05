Steve Schmidt: White House Is 'A Bunch Of Monkeys Hurling Excrement At Each Other In A Cage'

There are three reasons I don't like Steve Schmidt. One, he's a Republican. Two, he's a Republican on MSNBC, which means he's taking a seat that belongs to a liberal. And three, he'll remain a Republican operative -- He will still be around after Trump to help elect a white man to take away my childrens' healthcare.

That said, Steve Schmidt is decidedly anti-Trump and very well spoken. And his anti-Trump rants are worth recording for posterity, because he's right:

STEVE SCHMIDT: It seems remarkable just a couple of days into the new year when we're looking at the speed of stories unraveling that's happening around this president, around the Oval Office. Specifically, Lawrence, this week began with what I would call an outburst of digital McCarthy-ism. The insinuation that the Department of Justice, the intelligence communities work together in a conspiracy against the American people. This is exactly the type of allegations and insinuations that McCarthy made. And of course, it is also autocratic in intent, because at the heart of every autocracy is a notion of conspiracy, the insidious fifth column working against the people who can only be protected by their leader who needs extra-judicial powers -- and it's okay to violate democratic norms to put down the conspiracy. It's frightening, frankly. Again, we see that with the actions on the airplane, of course, whether it was a crime or not, the special counsel will determine... But we know that the President of the United States was engaged in premeditatedly lying to the American people. And in every instance, as is always the case, since they made the first representations denying that there was any involvement with Russians, in every instance, the administration has been found to be lying on all of these issues. And, of course, we see in this book the chaos, the incompetence, the recklessness, the unpreparedness for duties and responsibilities, around the most powerful person in the world of this entire menagerie around him. And truly when you look at their comportment in this majestic place, the West Wing of the White House, they couldn't be more vile than if they were monkeys hurling excrement at each other in a cage.