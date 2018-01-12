Trump's Social Media Director Smacked Down, What About YOUR 'Chain Migration' Family?

[Above, Godfather II, Vito goes back to Sicily for a visit to the old country in 1925.]

Donald Trump's Social Media director, Dan Scavino, Jr., decided to tweet about chain migration. No really:

Genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn brought some receipts to her Dan whupping:

So Dan. Let's say Victor Scavino arrives from Canelli, Italy in 1904, then brother Hector in 1905, brother Gildo in 1912, sister Esther in 1913, & sister Clotilde and their father Giuseppe in 1916, and they live together in NY. Do you think that would count as chain migration? https://t.co/m25mrJHjcT — Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) January 11, 2018

Also, here's your great-grandfather's Gildo's birth certificate from 1884. Just because. pic.twitter.com/Upfgm5FxGi — Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) January 11, 2018

It's amazing how people whose ancestors (yeah, I'm looking at you, Irish bigots on Twitter) were derided as "outsiders" a century ago now want the nation's door locked behind them. They also define themselves as "real Americans" and yes, "White," when at the time of great-great-grandfather's arrival, he was no such thing.

The day is too busy for a long discussion of how President Theodore Roosevelt worried openly about "race suicide" [lower birth rates] of White Anglo-Saxons, whose daughters were going to the newly founded women's colleges (!) and delaying marriage and childbirth. Meanwhile, the "non-white" southern Europeans (Hi there, Dan Scavino, Jr!) were keeping the "strenuous stork" busy.

And don't get me started about the Irish. Or the fact that Hispanic immigrants to the United States today, regardless of the claims of racist "White" fourth generation idiots like Scavino, are actually assimilating in exactly the same fashion (intermarrying and abandoning native languages for English) as Scavino's people did in the 1910's.

"Chain migration" is a racist way to say "it was perfectly okay for my Italian/Irish/German family to try to stay together back then, but you people are foreigners."