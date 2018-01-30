Twitter Busts John Kasich For His 'On Many Sides' Nonsense

It's amazing to me not that a Republican like John Kasich would respond to questions of the GOP Congress aiding and abetting treason with

"Both Sides are equally bad."

It amazes me that everytime Morning Joe in particular, hosts someone pushing this lie, they say nothing to push back.

.

It's almost as if 'Morning Joe' chooses guests who will push both siderism because it's the argument of choice for their program.

First, please note that Joe Scarborough calls the Republican Party his "former party." Isn't that adorable?

The same Joe Scarborough who helped Donald Trump WRITE his last "reset" speech to Congress in March of 2017? Rode over with Trump to the Capitol? Sat on the floor, not the gallery, to give Donald a standing O?

NOW Scarborough is an independent.

And Kasich uses the terms "hard right" and "hard left" and "both sides" and "partisan." And then he makes this strawman false choice argument:

"I hear it from everybody.... 'The press is biased.' What would you rather have, no press?"

Hey John Kasich, I would like a "press" that doesn't allow a Republican, always a Republican, guest to run to BothSiderist Island everytime dear leader poops the bed.

So would lots of people.

John Kasich with the “both sides” bs. One party controls all three levers of government. One party has a reckless Neanderthal in the highest office who’s incapable of leading and ONE party will not serve as a check against him. Spare me the both sides crap. #MorningJoe — zzmama1 (@ZZMAMA1) January 30, 2018

@Morning_Joe Screw you John Kasich - there is no 50/50 "hard left/hard right" - this entire problem is hard right and their propaganda machine on the right of Foxnews and Rush Limbaugh !!! Your GOP is destroying this country — Go Bonas ! (@scorpio6262) January 30, 2018

I want to like John Kasich because I want to believe we could return to sanity in politics. But his message on @Morning_Joe is that “both sides” have become too extreme, and that’s BS. The Dems remain a center-left party. GOP is off the charts.

kasich has no real gop constituency, he just wants to eat a lot and hang out with reporters https://t.co/clPqSyb98S — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 30, 2018

Governor, are you running for president in 2020?



Kasich: "I don't know what I"m doing." @CNN — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) January 30, 2018

"I don't know what I'm doing." Oh yes, he does. He's building the lifeboat for the GOP to "reinvent" themselves after Trump.

Burn the lifeboats.