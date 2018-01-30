Twitter Busts John Kasich For His 'On Many Sides' Nonsense
It's amazing to me not that a Republican like John Kasich would respond to questions of the GOP Congress aiding and abetting treason with
"Both Sides are equally bad."
It amazes me that everytime Morning Joe in particular, hosts someone pushing this lie, they say nothing to push back.
It's almost as if 'Morning Joe' chooses guests who will push both siderism because it's the argument of choice for their program.
First, please note that Joe Scarborough calls the Republican Party his "former party." Isn't that adorable?
The same Joe Scarborough who helped Donald Trump WRITE his last "reset" speech to Congress in March of 2017? Rode over with Trump to the Capitol? Sat on the floor, not the gallery, to give Donald a standing O?
NOW Scarborough is an independent.
And Kasich uses the terms "hard right" and "hard left" and "both sides" and "partisan." And then he makes this strawman false choice argument:
"I hear it from everybody.... 'The press is biased.' What would you rather have, no press?"
Hey John Kasich, I would like a "press" that doesn't allow a Republican, always a Republican, guest to run to BothSiderist Island everytime dear leader poops the bed.
So would lots of people.
"I don't know what I'm doing." Oh yes, he does. He's building the lifeboat for the GOP to "reinvent" themselves after Trump.
Burn the lifeboats.
