Will Ferrell Reprises His Role As George W. Bush On SNL To Skewer Trump

Will Ferrell had a reminder for anyone looking back fondly on the Bush years now that Orange Twittler is in the White House:

Will Ferrell revived his beloved George W. Bush impersonation to open Saturday Night Live when the actor and 12th greatest SNL cast member returned to guest host the latest episode.

In the cold open, Ferrell's "Dubya" talked about how Donald Trump's White House has suddenly cast the Bush administration in a positive light, so the former president wanted to remind everyone how bad his eight years in office were.

"I don't know if you've seen the news but according to a new poll, my approval rating is at an all-time high. That's right: Donnie Q. Trump came in and suddenly I'm looking pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might even end up on Mount Rushmore," Dubya said.

"The point is, I'm suddenly popular AF. Lot of people are saying, 'Man, I wish George W. Bush was still our president right about now.' So I just wanted to address my fellow Americans tonight and remind you guys that I was really bad. Like historically not good."

Bush then credited himself with "creating ISIS," tanking the stock market and "Don't forget we're still in two different wars that I started." "You want to compare VPs for a sec? I've heard some complaints about Mike Pence, but if you knew half the stuff ol' Cheney was up to, you'd take 'no cakes for gays' in a heartbeat," he added.

Dubya then compared himself to the current president, including being a target of the media's disdain. "I feel for Donnie, I really do. I'm not a Trump synthesizer or anything, but we have a lot if common," he said. "We're both the exact same age, even though I was president like 40 years ago. We both won the election despite losing the popular vote, though back in my day we didn't let Russians rig our elections; we used the Supreme Court like Americans."

Leslie Jones' Condoleezza Rice later joined Bush in the faux Oval Office to exalt the highlights of his administration to the tune of the All in the Family theme. "The housing market went to hell / Nazis kept it to themselves / bin Laden was alive and well / Those were the days," they sang.