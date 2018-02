To describe the itchy throb that pulses through a lot of Prettiest Eyes sound as psychedelic is fair but it should be clarified that it is a really psychopathic trip. To say that their a dance band is fair too but it should be noted that a lot of the dances being done are a whirling dervish.

To say that their sound serves as aural belt sander does need not much more of a clarification though.

What are you listening to tonight?