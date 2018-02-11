Devin Nunes Weaves Together 'Deep State' Conspiracies In Preview Of Second Memo

Heather chided me this morning, because I've had a self-imposed moratorium on watching Fox News Channel on Sundays. I used to watch it fairly regularly for the site, but I decided I needed the self-care of protecting my sanity by avoiding the nuttiness that is Fox News programming.

But the idea of Money Honey Maria Bartiromo interviewing Devin Nunes was too much to resist. And boy, did it pay off in a fantastical layered levels of conspiracy theories, lies and just garden-variety bullshit as Nunes previewed his second upcoming memo.

This second memo, Nunes promises, will be focused on the corruption and ideological bent of the State Department in favor of Hillary Clinton and will feature a second "dossier." Nunes knows the viewership of Sunday Morning Futures don't have the sophistication to grasp anything other than "Hillary Evil", so he refers to it as the "another Steele dossier" even though it was oppo research compiled by an ex-journalist, not Steele, and was shared with the FBI in October of 2016 and is still being investigated.

But nuance doesn't matter here. The FBI and the State Department are all one murky Deep State stew of people determined to see Hillary Clinton become president to Bartiromo and Nunes.

It's astonishing to say the least, given that the FBI was more than vocal about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails (wasn't it quaint when we cared about things like security clearances?) and incredibly discreet about the investigation into Donald Trump. Or that the New York office of the FBI was leaking info directly to Rudy Giuliani, who would then run to Fox News to blab. Further, I'm not sure how exactly they square the failure of Hillary Clinton to attain the Oval Office with the supposed power of these Deep State enemies.

But one thing is sure: Fox News is all in with being State propaganda. In addition to airing this "through the looking-glass" interview of conspiracies and lies without embarrassment for how incredibly stupid it is, they made sure to tweet to promote Nunes' segment no less than 12 times.