Florida Shooting: Editorial Cartoonists React By Susie Madrak 2/15/18 6:00pm

Not all of these are from the Florida mass shooting. But sadly, they never go out of style:

Tomorrow's @billbramhall cartoon today. https://t.co/f0EUTP6rLo pic.twitter.com/QPHzDaa9k6 — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) February 15, 2018

pic.twitter.com/cuCbxmVIxh — Jeff Gauvin (@JeffersonObama) February 15, 2018

.@CH_Cartoon nails it pic.twitter.com/jX3cDwUgKZ — Rand Fishkin (@randfish) February 15, 2018

Sadly, an evergreen cartoon. pic.twitter.com/zxusT1MvrJ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 15, 2018

Grief. -Gary @Varvel cartoon pic.twitter.com/yJ6x1rq6Vx — Dale Now #COVFEFE (@Dbargen) February 15, 2018
