Fox Host Thinks School-Age Kids Should Be Trained In Hand-to-Hand Combat

Sometimes at the end of a day where there is nothing but school shooting repercussions, Greg Gutfeld of Fox News's "The Five" decides to be helpful.

He's never helpful. He's an idiot.

And Greg has another problem, just like every so-called "conservative" on TV today. They have to pretend to have a solution without suggesting the obvious, ban assault weapons and stop selling ammo for them.

So Greg and his NRA crony friends come up with ridiculous solutions instead:

GUTFELD: You have to be rational about it, which means hardening soft targets through drills and training. Learning combat. Learning hand-to-hand combat. This works, by the way, for terror, if there’s a terror attack, and it works for school shootings. ...How do you improve upon this rationally? Well, you train them. That simple. JUAN WILLIAMS: You’d have to train a kid to go to school? That’s kind of sad to me. GUTFELD: Self-defense classes are the best thing for a kid.

Hey Greg, since we're making sweeping statements let me say this: the best thing for a whole generation of kids and adults would be if Fox News ceased to exist. I mean that sincerely.

There is no reason for an idiot like Greg Gutfeld to have a seat at the table of our national discussion. None.