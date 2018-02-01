Joan Walsh Puts Trump Flack In The Corner

Erin Burnett hosted a rematch last night between Joan Walsh and former Trump advisor Steve Cortes, and got into the debate over the purported bias of FBI agent Peter Strzok.

"Here's what Republicans have said about what Peter Strzok personal text messages meant about his professional behavior.

" 'I believe that Mr. Strzok was a political hack.'"

"'That is a level of bias that is stunning among law enforcement officers.'"

"'This is not a distraction. Again, this is bias, potential corruption at the highest levels of the FBI.'"

"'Individual part of that process has already been shown to be extremely biased against the president. and was involved in what seems to be some very inappropriate behavior.'"

"Certainly that narrative changes a bit tonight. Doesn't it, Steve?" Burnett said, referring to the breaking news that Strzok wrote the memo urging the re-opening of the Clinton email investigation.

"You know, Erin, maybe a bit. But doesn't mean it changes entirely. Look, somebody can be biased but it doesn't mean they are utterly evil," the disingenuous flack said.

"He can at times do the right thing. By the way, before we canonize him for this decision, FBI learned that Anthony Weiner, an absolute creep, a child sex predator, someone who is now in prison and belongs there, had highly classified information on his laptop. For Peter Strzok to know that and to then ignore that and not say this is worth investigating, how did Hillary's emails end up on that laptop?"

"But he did saying we should reopen the investigation, he did say it was worthy," Burnett said.

"For him to ignore that would be criminal, certainly evil. So let's not laud him. Let's not canonize him because we have to look at this," he said.

"There was no classified information. it was not classified. and they were duplicates of emails that the FBI had already seen," Walsh said. "It was stuff that Huma stupidly transferred to home computer."

Watch as she methodically dismantles the rest of his arguments.

Cortes closed out the discussion by changing the subject.

"The Russians did not elect Donald Trump, the American people did. Workers in Pennsylvania, and Ohio and Wisconsin, cops and factory workers and miners, those are the people who elected Donald Trump who believed in his economic vision, which by the way is coming to fruition in a great way," he said.