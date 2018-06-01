Joan Walsh Rebuts Steve Cortes, Calls Trump A 'Whiny Bully'

I guess the fact that the normally-pleasant Joan Walsh can barely contain herself over the idiocies of former Trump flack Steve Cortes is why they keep putting them on together? Last night, it was an argument over whether Trump should denounce Roseanne Barr for racist tweets:

."Roseanne was fired and she should have been fired, what she said was reprehensible," Cortes said. "Samantha Bee said something probably even worse, and so far, no sanction on her. No sanction right now on her."

He blamed the "double standard of the left."

Walsh retorted that Trump "needs to get a thicker skin."

"Yes, people have used some tough language. language that I wouldn't use," she said. "But rather than facing a crisis of race mechanism our country that he has helped promote, he's demanding an apology, a whiny bully, here's what the bullies do."

"Here's what the left always do, you resort to racism. This has become the scarlet letter," Cortes insisted.

"This is racism. It's what she said -- "

"The first thing you said, you said what she said was wrong, she should have been fired -- " Erin Burnett said.

"You called the president a racist?" Cortes whined.

"He is," Walsh retorted.

Ah, the sad lonely life of thin-skinned, whiny Trump supporters who have to hear people say mean things about their hero. My heart goes out to them.