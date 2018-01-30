WATCH: GOP Shill Is Such A Liar, Joan Walsh Doesn't Bother To Pretend

CNN's Erin Burnett introduced this segment last night with the breaking news that Republicans voted on party lines to release their controversial memo.

"The GOP memo now is in the hands of President Trump. We just confirmed, the courier has arrived that memo is now at the White House. The president has a decision in the next five days. He can say yes, release it publicly or he can block it. Up front now with Nation columnist Joan Walsh and former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes.

"Joan, have you ever seen a congressional investigation get this ugly?" she said.

Walsh has a thoughtful response. "I think this is dangerous. This is the most dangerous day for our democracy since Trump fired Jim Comey in May. And I think we need to jump up and take the higher view. We saw the departure of FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe under pressure. Let's leave it at that.

"We see Devin Nunes saying we are going to release this memo, we are not going to the FIB or the Justice Department see it before we release it. You have him saying we are not going to release the Democratic rejoinder, the memo. Then at the end of the day, the administration says they're bot going to extend the Russian sanctions because they are working well enough. So you have to put this together," she said.

"Steven, I don't know why I have a problem with this, Devin Nunes did sign this memo without reading the underlying intelligence," Burnett said.

Cortes, a Fox News contributor, then proceeds to spin an alternate reality, saying the Ukraine "meddled in collusion with the Democratic party."

A startled Walsh says, "What?"

Watch the entire segment -- and watch Joan Walsh's face.

Digby watched it, too. Her response:

Watching a blatantly lying Trump hack lay out wingnuttia's TOTAL FICTION about the Russia investigation on CNN is stunning.



They are putting Fox news propaganda on CNN now and nobody can get a word in edgewise.



Holy shit. — digby (@digby56) January 30, 2018

I've watched right wing propaganda closely for a very long time. Decades. I have never seen anything like this.

— digby (@digby56) January 30, 2018