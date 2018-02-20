John Roberts Hammers Trump's Cluelessness: 'He Has No Ideas' On Gun Policy

No matter how much Sarah Huckabee Sanders ducked and squirmed, John Roberts was not in the mood to let her off the hook when it came to what he planned to do policy-wise to prevent and stop tragic mass shootings.

He started with a list of all the terrible shootings, reminding Sanders that Trump had promised action on bump stocks after the Las Vegas shooting, a thing that just fell off radar after the furor died down.

He moved on to recount other mass shootings where breasts are beaten and promises made that never comes to pass before trying to pin her down.

"Other than supporting a bill that would encourage state and federal agencies to do what they're supposed to do, does the president have any ideas, any ideas at all on how to address this?," Roberts asked. "Or is he starting from scratch?"

You know what would have been nice here? Sarah Huckabee Sanders just being human enough to admit that it's a horror and a disgrace that our kids are being gunned down like paper targets while they're in school. But no. We can't even get that much out of her.

"I can tell you that the president supports not having the use of bump stocks," she replied. And that we expect further action on that in the coming days."

Right after the press conference concluded, the White House announced that Trump ordered Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III, Attorney General of the United States and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NRA to write some regulations banning bump stocks so the ATF can enforce that.

Forgive me if I'm unimpressed. And John Roberts wasn't impressed with her answer either.

"And on the broader problem of deranged individuals getting hold of weapons and killing people indiscriminately, does he have any ideas on how to deal with this?" Roberts pressed.

Sarah started up with an answer about how he's going to talk to some people about some things, at which point Roberts just pointed out that "he doesn't have any ideas to deal with this."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Our Lady of the Lie was chagrined that a reporter would have the nerve to actually place the truth at her podium and expect her to acknowledge it, so she dodged and weaved and huffed and puffed about being interrupted before she used the rest of her question time to stigmatize the mentally ill.

Hey Sarah, can we not stigmatize the mentally ill, who are generally NOT violent towards others, and instead have an honest talk about assault weapons and how they should be banned?

Apparently not. She dodged that, too.

This is what $30 million dollars in campaign contributions buys, no matter what those yahoos on the Supreme Court say about money, corruption and politics. It gets you an idiot in the White House and a bunch of Congressional weenies too afraid to tackle the real problems.

Of course Trump has no good ideas for how to deal with gun violence. His NRA overlords want it that way,